Obasanjo disowns wife for apologising to Yoruba monarchs

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has publicly disowned his wife, Taiwo Obasanjo, after she tendered an apology to Yoruba people and monarchs following his statement last Friday at Iseyin, Oyo State, during the inauguration of projects executed by Governor Seyi Makinde.

At the event, the former Head of State had stirred the hornet’s nest when he denigrated the traditional rulers for not respecting the governor by not standing up to greet him.

Obasanjo who took exception at the traditional rulers disposition, ordered them to stand up and greet Makinde.

“In Yoruba land, there are two things that are most respected among others: age and position. When a governor is still in power, he’s more powerful than any king,” Obasanjo was quoted as saying.

“I greet the kings and chiefs here sitting; I am grateful that you are here. Let me say this: wherever the President or governor is, the kings present must stand up to honour him,” he added.

However, the incident raised a lot of dust with many Nigerians coming at the ex-President asking him to apologise to the monarchs.

In the heat of the brouhaha, his wife Taiwo came out with a public apology titled, “Oyo Kings: A plea for forgiveness.”

In the apology, Taiwo said in part:

“I want to plead for permanent and eternal forgiveness and pardon from all Yoruba sons and daughters worldwide, fathers and mothers, youths, teenagers and children, Christians, Muslims, traditional worshippers, all leaders in Yoruba land and the Council of Kings in Yoruba land.”

But while reacting to the apology in a statement issued on Monday, Obasanjo said Taiwo is neither his wife nor a member of Obasanjo’s family but rather an impostor despite having two children with him.

A statement issued on his behalf in a statement issued by his Special Assistant on Media, Kehinde Akinyemi, and made available to journalists, reads in part:

“The attention of former President, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo has been drawn to a statement purported to be issued by a wife of the President with the photograph of one Ms. Taiwo Martins as the author of the statement.”

The statement added that only Obasanjo could make any statement on behalf of the family or people delegated by him to do so.

“For the records, Ms. Martins has two children, Jonwo and Bunmi, for Chief Obasanjo but to say emphatically that she is not his wife nor a member of the Obasanjo family.

“Her posturing as Chief Obasanjo’s wife is false and that of an impostor. Nobody makes statements on behalf of the Obasanjo family except Chief Obasanjo or people delegated by him to do so.

“It must be noted that the state of health of Ms. Martins is known to all and sundry and whatever she says or does has nothing to do with Chief Obasanjo as an individual or the Obasanjo family as a whole.

“However, the former President has affirmed that he stood firmly, unapologetically and uncompromisingly on the position that the governor of a state holds the highest office in the state.

“By that position, the respect, protocol and dignity that must be given to the office by virtue of the constitution must not be denied. To do otherwise is to deride the office and the constitution.”

