Group threatens to ban Obasanjo from entering Oke-Ogun area of Oyo

A socio-cultural group, Ebedi Frontliners, Iseyin (EFI), on Saturday, called on former President Olusegun Obasanjo to apologise to traditional rulers in Oke-Ogun over his outburst.

The group, which gave the threat in a media statement signed by its Vice-President, Mr. Bambi Abiodun and Public Relations Officer, Alhaji Segun Fasasi, said the outburst was unwarranted and not expected from a Yoruba elder and traditional chieftaincy holder.

According to the group, Obasanjo’s outburst has caused global disrepute to the images of the monarchs and affected their collective psyche. “We on behalf of true Yoruba sons and daughters, are using this medium to call upon the former President to immediately apologize to monarchs from Oke-Ogun zone for his undeserved remarks over his claim that they failed to stand up when the governor and himself climbed the podium. Read also: Soyinka explains how Obi, Atiku aided Tinubu’s election victory “We want it to be on record that with this action of the elderly politician and supposed statesman, we expect his apology soonest and if he fails to do so, we will want him to know that he is not welcome to step in any of the Oke-Ogun communities”, the Group said. Ripples Nigeria reports that the former President has been under attack after a viral video showed him ordering some Yoruba traditional rulers to stand up to greet him. The incident was said to have happened at the commissioning of Ladoke Akintola University of Technology, LAUTECH’s College of Agricultural Science and Renewable Natural Resources, Iseyin, on Friday.

