Soyinka explains how Obi, Atiku aided Tinubu’s election victory 

38 mins ago

Nobel Laureate, Prof Wole Soyinka, On Saturday in South Africa, said the electoral victory of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu was aided by the presidential candidates of the Labour Party (LP) and that of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Peter Obi and Atiku Abubakar.

Soyinka contended that both men made Tinubu win by contesting the election under the platforms of different parties.

The Nobel Laureate said this, according to a statement on Saturday, during a dialogue organised by ‘Africa in the World,’ in Stellenbosch, South Africa.
The statement quoted Soyinka as urging politicians to learn to take responsibility for the consequences of their choices.

He said: “The mistake we all continue to make is our insistence on regarding the recent Nigerian elections as an adversarial thriller. The contrary is the truth. The ballot tally accurately reflected what happens when a political party splits itself in two, especially so critically close to an election.

 

“What promised to be a spectacular contest is transformed into a Feast of Voluntary Donation of the spoils of war. That, however, is not always the ultimate destination – the re-gifting may continue, prodded by a sudden surge of regret. There remains, lurking in the background, a far more potent beneficiary.

“In this case, we easily recall it as the unregistered but loudly canvassed IPP – the Interim Peoples Party, usually to be found in bed with the military. The notorious Datti interview, menacing, intimidating and unambiguous, sets the scene for such re-entry. Then, history repeats itself over and over again, as currently manifested along the West African sub-region. The ‘call to arms’ is made literal by those whose trade is precisely that of arms.
“Barring such abrupt ‘patriotic intervention,’ however, the last word belongs to the Supreme Court. Until that conclusive hour, wherever and whenever the subject turns to the Nigerian elections, my contribution can be taken for granted in advance: Peter Obi did not win the Nigerian 2023 elections. Jointly with his erstwhile colleague of the PDP, Abubakar Atiku, they donated the outcome, even before the voting.”

