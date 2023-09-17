News
Nigerian govt, Cuba sign MoU to advance science, tech
A Memorandum of Understanding between the Federal Government and the Republic of Cuba has been signed in order to advance innovation, science, and technology between the two nations.
According to a statement from the Director of Information in the Vice President’s office, Mr. Olusola Abiola on Saturday, the MoU was signed by the Nigerian delegation to the G77+China Summit in Havana, which was led by Vice President Sen. Kashim Shettima.
“The areas of cooperation covered by the bilateral agreement include biotechnology; scientific investigation and innovation; technological development; human resources development; specialist Exchange in the area of Science and Technology; technologies transfer for development areas,” the statement reads.
Uche Nnaji, Minister of Innovation, Science, and Technology, signed on behalf of the Federal Government of Nigeria. He then commended President Bola Tinubu for his visionary leadership, which led to the agreement’s signature.
The two nations’ collaboration will further strengthen thanks to the bilateral agreement, which is focused on both human resource development and research and development.
Mr Nnaji assured that Nigeria would maximise the opportunities provided by the bilateral agreement, emphasising that the implementation of the agreement will commence in earnest.
The Vice President averred that Nigeria places a high premium on South-South cooperation as a platform for promoting sustainable development of the global South.
