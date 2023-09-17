TCN confirms restoration of power supply to Sokoto, after transformer fire incident

The Transmission Company of Nigeria {TCN} has confirmed the restoration of bulk power supply to Sokoto State in the aftermath of the fire outbreak that destroyed two transformers at its Birnin Kebbi, Kebbi State substation on Thursday night.

This was confirmed by the TCN General Manager, Public Affairs, Ndidi Mbah, in a statement on Sunday morning, in Birnin Kebbi.

According to Mbah, the company was diligently working to extend the restoration to Kebbi and other areas affected by the unfortunate fire outbreak.

“The bulk power supply to Sokoto State was reinstated through the Talata Mafara Substation.

READ ALSO:TCN begs electricity workers to drop planned strike

“Our engineering team, along with the Managing Director/CEO and the Executive Director, Transmission Service Provider (TSP), are on-site, putting in every effort to reconnect Kebbi and its environs to the grid through another substation.

“Also, our engineers are actively working on transferring load to the 150MVA and 60MVA power transformers in the substation, which were fortunately unaffected by the fire incident.

“Additionally, cables are being rearranged, and reinforcement teams from other TCN regions have equally arrived at the substation with the necessary materials to expedite repair work,” Mbah said.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now