Flood sweeps motorcycle rider into Lagos canal

A motorcycle rider was swept into a canal by a flood resulting from a morning downpour in the Ile-Epo area of Alimosho local government area of Lagos State on Saturday.

The Territorial Coordinator of the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), Ibrahim Farinloye, confirmed the incident to journalists in Lagos.

He said the rider simply identified as Mr. Abe was swept off after refusing to heed warnings from his colleagues not to ride during the rain, close to the Ile Epo Bus-stop canals in the area.

He said the incident occurred at 10:30 a.m., and the victim was yet to be recovered by emergency responders.

