Police kill 10 suspected bandits in Bauchi

Police operatives in Bauchi have killed 10 suspected bandits in Yankari Forest and rescued 39 kidnapped persons in the state.

The spokesman for the state police command, Ahmed Wakili, disclosed this in a statement Saturday.

He said the hostages were rescued in a joint security operation codenamed: “Operation Sharan Daji” following reports on the invasion of the Gaji community by bandits on Thursday.

The spokesman added that the terrorists targeted businessmen returning from the Mararaban Liman Katagum Market and whisked them to their hideouts in the Yankari Forest.

