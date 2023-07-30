Metro
One feared dead as car plunges into Lagos canal
One person was feared dead when a speeding Toyota Avalon car plunged into a canal at Constain Roundabout in the Surulere area of Lagos State on Sunday afternoon.
The Permanent Secretary, Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA), Dr. Femi Oke-Osanyintolu, who confirmed the incident in a statement, said the car was later recovered by the agency’s personnel and handed over to police officers attached to the Iponri Division for further investigation.
He said: “Upon the arrival of the Cobra Squad at the incident scene, a Toyota Avalon with registration number CAL-466GA was observed to have plunged into the canal along the axis.
READ ALSO: Two killed by stray bullets as NDLEA raids drug joints in Lagos community
“Investigation gathered at the incident scene revealed that the car had a brake failure while on top speed, lost control, swerved off the road then plunged into a big canal by the roadside.
“As at the time of the operation, the response team did not see the driver or any occupant of the car.
“The agency’s heavy-duty equipment was immediately deployed for recovery of the ill-fated car off the canal.
“The recovered car was subsequently handed over to NPF (Iponri Division) for further investigation. The operation concluded.”
