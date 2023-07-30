NDLEA seizes 156,575 tramadol pills in 5 states, FCT

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has seized at least 156,575 tramadol pills and other illicit drugs in five states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) in the last two weeks.

The NDLEA Director of Media and Advocacy, Femi Babafemi, who disclosed this in a statement on Sunday in Abuja, listed the states as Enugu, Anambra, Ondo, Lagos, and Ogun.

He said at least 156,380 pills were seized from two suspects – Abdulrazak Bala and Lawal Salisu.

The two suspects, according to him, were arrested along the Gwagwalada-Abaji Highway in the FCT on Saturday.

The spokesman revealed that the operatives also uncovered a “Skuchies’’ factory in the Sagamu area of Ogun State where one Femi Isiaka was arrested on Thursday.

Babafemi said: “Recovered from the factory were 37kg of Indian hemp, 195 Tramadol pills, 5,000 tablets of Diazepam, and 216 tablets of Rophynol.

“Also recovered were 204 litres of ‘skuchies,’ four fridges, four gas cylinders, and one industrial cooker.

“At the Apapa seaport in Lagos, a container load of nitrous oxide popularly known as laughing gas, linked to a 30-year-old businessman, Stephen Eze, was seized on Tuesday, July 25.

“Two containers of laughing gas imported from China by the suspect were earlier seized on July 13 at the Apapa Port.

“The third shipment was intercepted during a joint examination of the container marked SUDU7431605 containing 8,336 canisters of Nitrous Oxide and pressure release nozzles.

“Two suspects, Francis Diamond (26), and Adekunle Damilola (26), were arrested in Ita-Ogbolu Forest in Ondo State while in possession of 247.5kg of Indian hemp.”

