NDLEA intercepts 116 bags of Cannabis in Kano

The Kano State Command of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency{NDLEA} has intercepted 116 bags of Cannabis Sativa and squashing a major drug syndicate in the process.

This was disclosed by the Ag. Public Relations Officer of the Command, Sadiq Maigatari, in a statement he issued on Tuesday.

According to Maigatari, the bust, which took place at Garindau near the bridge of Wudil in the Wudil Local Government area of Kano State, resulted in the seizure of a whopping 116 bags of cannabis, weighing an astonishing 1,553.1 kg. The stash included 50 bags of compressed cannabis, with each bag containing 25 blocks summing up to 1,250 blocks, in addition to 66 bags of loose quantities of the drug.

He further stated that the successful operation was the result of a well-coordinated surveillance operation, based on vital intelligence reports along with the coordination of resources and personnel.

According to him, the officers, who had been on the case for two months, were able to track and intercept the drugs, which were loaded from Lokoja and en route to Jigawa.

“During the operation, two suspects were apprehended: Jonathan Nuhu, a 45-year-old from Kanke village in Plateau State, and Muhammad Abubakar, an 18-year-old from Kumbotso local government area of Kano State.

“Both individuals are believed to be part of a larger drug syndicate that specialises in transporting cannabis to northern Nigeria and distributing them to various dealers.”

Maigatari noted that the arrest is a significant accomplishment for the agency in the ongoing efforts to combat drug trafficking and protect public safety, adding that It represents a major blow to the illegal drug trade and disrupts the supply chain for distributing drugs in Kano and neighboring states.

He, however, disclosed that despite the success of the operation, two other suspects managed to evade capture at the point of arrest and remain at large.

“The NDLEA is continuing its efforts to bring these criminals to justice.

“This case serves as a testament to the diligence and bravery of the NDLEA officers, who are on the front lines in the fight against drug trafficking.

“The state Command under Abubakar Idris Ahmad, will remain vigilant and dedicated to its mission of upholding the law and protecting the good people of Kano State,” the statement added.

