Metro
Two killed by stray bullets as NDLEA raids drug joints in Lagos community
Two persons were confirmed dead during the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) raid on illicit drug joints in the Idi-Oro area of Mushin in Lagos State on Wednesday night.
Residents told journalists that the NDLEA operatives stormed the area in a commando style and shot sporadically during the operation that lasted hours.
Two persons were hit by stray bullets fired by the operatives as boys in the area mounted a serious challenge against the operation.
READ ALSO: NDLEA seizes N3.7bn worth of Tramadol in Lagos
The operatives later left the community with bags of substances suspected to be cannabis sativa otherwise known as Indian hemp at about 2:00 a.m.
Akala and Alhaji Lamidi Streets in Idi Oro are notorious havens for illicit drug merchants in Lagos.
