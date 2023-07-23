NDLEA seizes N3.7bn worth of Tramadol in Lagos

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has intercepted 98 cartons containing 5,122,900 pills of Tramadol 225mg valued at N3.7 billion in Lagos.

The NDLEA Director of Media and Advocacy, Mr. Femi Babafemi, who confirmed the development in a statement on Sunday in Abuja, said that a suspect was arrested in connection with the illicit substance by the agency’s operatives at Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos.

He said: “Preliminary findings revealed that the consignments were imported from India and Pakistan, while some of the seized consignments had Freetown, Sierra Leone, as the final destination.

“In the same vein, NDLEA operatives in Bauchi State have recovered a total of 6,265,080 pills of opioids from three suspects – Emmanuel Onyebuchi (32), Uche Iyida (33) and Chinedu Ezeanyim (32).

“This followed their arrest alongside a truck driver and his assistant at Shopping Complex along Maiduguri Bye-Pass in Bauchi on Wednesday.

“A follow-up search of the residence of Iyida on Friday led to the recovery of 999,500 tablets of Exol-5 at a shop close to the market at Hong Road, Gombi, Adamawa, on July 21.

“The agency’s operatives also seized 46,000 capsules of Tramadol from another suspect, Paul Ajaegbu, 36, along Owerri -Aba road in Imo on July 17.

“Same suspect had earlier been arrested precisely on February 9, 2023, for the same offence.”

