Suspected bandits kill man in Katsina
Gunmen suspected to be bandits on Saturday night killed a man identified as Ibrahim Abdullahi in the Kankia Local Government Area of Katsina State.
Eyewitnesses told journalists gunmen on motorcycles invaded a low-cost residential estate near the Kankia General Hospital and shot Abdullahi at point-blank when he tried to question them.
The terrorists fled after they shot the victim and left him in a pool of his own blood.
Traders, residents, and passers-by on the Katsina-Kano highway scampered to safety following the incident.
The spokesman for the state police command, Abubakar Aliyu, who confirmed the incident in a statement on Sunday in Katsina, said the command had commenced investigations into the killing.
