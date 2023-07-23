Suspected bandits kill man in Katsina

Gunmen suspected to be bandits on Saturday night killed a man identified as Ibrahim Abdullahi in the Kankia Local Government Area of Katsina State.

Eyewitnesses told journalists gunmen on motorcycles invaded a low-cost residential estate near the Kankia General Hospital and shot Abdullahi at point-blank when he tried to question them.

The terrorists fled after they shot the victim and left him in a pool of his own blood.

READ ALSO: Bandits kill vigilante leader, injure 2 in Katsina

Traders, residents, and passers-by on the Katsina-Kano highway scampered to safety following the incident.

The spokesman for the state police command, Abubakar Aliyu, who confirmed the incident in a statement on Sunday in Katsina, said the command had commenced investigations into the killing.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now