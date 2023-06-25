Bandits kill vigilante leader, injure 2 in Katsina

Bandits on Saturday night killed the leader of a vigilante group in Danmusa Local Government Area of Katsina State identified as Mallam Nabanje.

The hoodlums, who stormed the community in large numbers, also set the deceased’s house ablaze, injured two other people, and sexually assaulted three women in the area.

The spokesman for the state police command, Sadiq Abubakar confirmed the incident to journalists on Sunday in Katsina.

He said: “Yes, the incident happened but the information did not get to the police until about 6:00 a.m. due to rainfall and network challenges experienced lately.

“Notwithstanding, immediately we received the report, our operatives went after them and efforts are still ongoing with a view to arresting the perpetrators of the act.”

