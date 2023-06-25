Abuja power company to increase tariffs from July 1

The Abuja Electricity Distribution Company (AEDC) will increase tariffs in areas under its network from July 1.

AEDC is one of the 11 power distribution companies covering the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Niger, Kogi, and Nassarawa States.

In a statement issued on Sunday, the company cited the fluctuation in the naira exchange rate in the money market as the reason behind the upward of the electricity tariff.

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) had last week warned the DisCoS to drop the planned increase in tariff because of the current realities in the country.

The statement read: “Effective July 1st, 2023, please be informed that there will be an upward review to the electricity tariff influenced by the fluctuating exchange rate,” the statement reads.

READ ALSO: Why Buhari sacked Abuja power company’s board – Minister

“Under the MYTO 2022 guidelines, the previously set exchange rate of N441/$1 may now be revised to approximately N750/$1 which will have an impact on the tariffs associated with your electricity consumption.

“For customers within bands B and C, with supply hours ranging from 12 to 16 per day, the new base tariff is expected to be N100 per kWh while bands A with (20 hours and above) and B (16 to 20 hours) will experience comparatively higher tariffs.

“For customers, with a prepaid meter, we encourage you to consider purchasing bulk energy units before the end of this month as this will allow you to take advantage of the current rates and potentially make savings before the new tariffs come into effect.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now