Gunmen reportedly abduct passengers, kill 2 in Imo

Gunmen reportedly abducted nine passengers and robbed them of their valuables along the Enugu-Port Harcourt Expressway in Imo State on Saturday.

The victims were travelling to Enugu for a burial when their Sienna Bus was flagged down at gunpoint near the Arondizuogu Junction on the expressway.

Two passengers identified as Chukwuemeka Nwachukwu and Ifeanyi Onwunkwe were killed in the attack.

READ ALSO: Gunmen reportedly kill three in Plateau community

Nwachukwu was killed for passing comments after the vehicle was flagged down while Onwunkwe was shot dead for trying to escape from the criminals.

However, the Imo State Police Command has not confirmed the incident.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now