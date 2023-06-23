Gunmen reportedly kill three in Plateau community

Gunmen reportedly killed three persons at a mining site in Riyom local government area of Plateau State on Friday morning.

The National Publicity Secretary of Berom Youth Movement (BYM), a socio-cultural group, Rwang Tengwong, confirmed the incident to journalists on Friday in Jos.

He added that two other persons were injured in the incident.

Tengwong said: “At about 11:00 a.m., gunmen killed three persons and injured two others at a mining site in the Tanjol area of the Jol community of Riyom.

“The injured persons are currently receiving treatment at a hospital within the locality.”

The spokesman, who described the attack as one too many, urged the state government and security agencies to ensure the safety of lives and property in rural communities.

However, the state police command has not confirmed the incident.

