Metro
116 houses affected as flood overruns Abuja estate
At least 116 houses have been submerged by flood at Trademore Estate in the Lugbe area of Abuja.
The Director-General of the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), Dr. Abbas Idriss, confirmed the development in a statement signed by the agency’s Head of Public Affairs, Nkechi Isa, on Friday in Abuja.
He said the houses were submerged following a heavy downpour that started in the early hours of the day.
He, however, said no life was lost in the incident.
READ ALSO: Gunmen abduct nine in Abuja residential estate
The FEMA chief also dismissed reports that a resident of the estate was missing as a result of the flood.
He appealed to residents whose houses were built on water channels to relocate to upland areas.
Idriss, who said the Nigeria Hydrological Services Agency (NIHSA) had predicted heavy flooding in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) this year, also advised residents living in flood-prone areas to relocate.
