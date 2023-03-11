Metro
Gunmen abduct nine in Abuja residential estate
Gunmen on Friday night abducted nine persons at the Grow Homes Estate in the Kubuwa area of the Federal Capital Territory.
Residents told journalists on Saturday the hoodlums stormed the estate at about 11:00 p.m. and shot sporadically.
He added that the victims who were mostly children and women were abducted from two apartments in the estate.
The spokesperson for the FCT police command, Josephine Adeh, confirmed the incident.
She said the police operatives and security officers from the estate are combing the bushes in the area for the victims.
“After the incident was reported at the command, we immediately deployed our men to the scene. We are working with security men from the estate to rescue the victims.”
