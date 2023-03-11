Gunmen abduct nine in Abuja residential estate

Gunmen on Friday night abducted nine persons at the Grow Homes Estate in the Kubuwa area of the Federal Capital Territory.

Residents told journalists on Saturday the hoodlums stormed the estate at about 11:00 p.m. and shot sporadically.

He added that the victims who were mostly children and women were abducted from two apartments in the estate.

The spokesperson for the FCT police command, Josephine Adeh, confirmed the incident.

READ ALSO: Gunmen raze country home of Imo Assembly candidate, Ozoemena

She said the police operatives and security officers from the estate are combing the bushes in the area for the victims.

“After the incident was reported at the command, we immediately deployed our men to the scene. We are working with security men from the estate to rescue the victims.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now