Delta govt warns residents in lowland areas of impending flood, urges them to relocate

The Delta State Government has warned residents in low-land and flood-prone areas to relocate to higher planes due to expected flood from the release of water from Cameroon’s Lagdo Dam into the Rivers Niger and Benue.

The warning was contained in a statement signed by Festus Ahon, the Chief Press Secretary to the State Governor, Sheriff Oborevwori, and made available to journalists in Warri, on Wednesday.

The state government expressed concerns about the lives, and property of those who live in the flood-prone areas as the Nigerian Hydrological Services Agency had earlier issued them a warning about the impending flood.

The statement also disclosed that Oborevwori has approved the setting up of a 14-man Flood Disaster Management Committee headed by the Secretary to the State Government, Dr. Kingsley Emu, to mitigate the challenges expected by the flood.

The statement read in part: “The Delta State Government has been informed that the authorities of Lagdo Dam in Cameroon will be releasing modulated amounts of water into the River Benue and River Niger due to flooding caused by torrential rainfall.

“The Delta State Government will provide support to those displaced from their homes by the rising water level occasioned by the overflow of the River Benue and River Niger.

“We are therefore calling on affected citizens to call the following numbers- 08064137841 and 08037200696 -for government intervention in the case of flooding.”

