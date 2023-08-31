Metro
Police arrests four suspected internet fraudsters in Adamawa
Police operatives in Adamawa have arrested four suspected internet fraudsters in the state.
The spokesman for the state police command, Suleiman Nguroje, who disclosed this in a statement on Thursday in Yola, alleged that the suspects had been using computer network devices and other advanced techniques to defraud people in the state.
He said $8,300, one iPhone, three Android phones, and other exhibits were recovered from the suspects.
Nguroje listed the suspects as Jamilu Abubakar (21), Asab Vitalis (18), Honest Zubairu (16), and Paul Ladan Vanasha (17 years).
The spokesman said: “Operatives of the Command’s Criminal Investigation Department (CID) have arrested cybercrime suspects that used computer network devices to defraud members of the public.
“The suspects have been hacking into people’s accounts to debit their accounts using advance techniques and skills.
“Investigation revealed that the suspects have been committing the offence since December 2022.”
“Meanwhile, as part of efforts at tackling criminal activities and other related offences, the Commissioner of Police, CP Afolabi Babatola, had directed for the suspects to be arraigned in court upon completion of the investigation.”
