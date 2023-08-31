Police kills five suspected kidnappers in Bauchi

Police operatives in Bauchi on Tuesday killed five suspected kidnappers terrorizing residents of Jama’are local government area of the state.

The state’s Commissioner of Police, Awwal Musa Muhammad, who confirmed the news to journalists at media briefing at the command headquarters in Bauchi on Thursday.

He said: “A combined team of operatives in conjunction with a quasi-security outfit encountered suspected Kidnappers/bandits in Jama’are.

“The operatives recovered three AK 47 rifles, one SMG rifle, three empty magazine, 105 rounds of live ammunition and one cutlass were recovered from the gang.

“The shootout took place in the nighttime of August 29, 2023, on the outskirts of Jama’are town. The police operatives in line with the mandate of Operation Restore Peace (ORP) collaborated with local hunters to carry out routine surveillance and raids of suspected criminal hide-outs when they suddenly came under gunfire attack from a heavily armed criminal gang.

“The operatives fought back gallantly, repelled the attack and eventually neutralized five of the gang leaders while the remaining gang members fled in disarray.”

