Lagos govt issues traffic advisory over rehabilitation works on National Stadum bridge

The Lagos State Government has announced a traffic diversion as it plans to embark on rehabilitation works on the National Stadium Bridge along the Funsho Williams Avenue.

The diversion is slated to occur between 10:00 pm and 6:00 am on each of the nights of September 1 and 2, 2023.

This information was released in a statement posted on the state’s government website on Thursday night and signed by Abdulhafiz Toriola, Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Transportation.

This decision is due to the government’s plan to replace the recently broken truck barrier that had just been put up on the bridge.

The statement added, “Consequently, the following alternative routes will be available to Motorists during the diversion;

i. Motorists from Eko Bridge/Costain/Iponri inbound Ojuelegba/Alhaji Masha Road will be diverted to the service lane from Alaka via the National Stadium gate to link Barracks or Alhaji Masha Road to continue their journeys.

ii. Motorists from Eko Bridge via Costain and those from Apapa Road going through Iponri will make use of Iponri Estate road to link Bode Thomas via Adeniran Ogunsanya to Shitta Roundabout for their desired destinations.”

As part of a traffic management strategy to avert further accidents and loss of lives on Lagos roads, motorists are however implored to exercise patience as the closure of the bridge is planned for nighttime.

