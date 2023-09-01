Adamawa Police arrests 63-yr-old man for allegedly killing wife over s3x

The Adamawa State Police Command has arrested a 63-year-old man, Aminu Mahdi, for allegedly killing his 46-year-old wife for denying him s3x.

The State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP Suleiman Nguroje, who confirmed the incident, said Mahdi, a former staff of Adamawa State Universal Basic Education Board, was arrested for allegedly beating his wife to death on Thursday.

SP Nguroje, in a statement on Friday, said Aminu, an indigene of Yelwa Ward in Mubi North Local Government Area, of the state, “descended on his second wife, Hadiza Zubuchi, for denying him access to her bed.”

“The suspect, who has confessed to the crime, told the police that he did not intend that his wife should die,” Nguroje said.

“The suspect confessed that when he returned home at 9:00 pm last Sunday, the 27th August, 2023, he requested to sleep with the deceased but she refused and that led to the fight culminating to him beating the wife to death.

“He confessed that after he had eaten his evening meal, he changed his clothes and went to the room he was to spend the night with his wife, but his wife denied him the use of her bed.

“As the wife would not let him touch her, he said they engaged in a quarrel and she started hitting him with a stick. He said he snatched the stick from her and beat her up repeatedly till she gave up the ghost. He is currently in custody and will be charged to court after investigations,” the police spokesman said.

