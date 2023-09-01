Metro
Police intercepts truck conveying Indian hemp hidden behind drinks in Plateau
Police operatives in Plateau have intercepted a truck transporting assorted drinks and over 100 bags of cannabis sativa in the state.
The state’s Commissioner of Police, Okoro Julius Alawari, disclosed this to journalists at the headquarters of the state police command in Jos on Friday.
He said the operatives discovered drugs hidden behind the drinks inside the truck during a stop-and-search operation along Kwata Road in the Jos South local government area of the state.
READ ALSO: NDLEA arrests two men with 1,608kg of Indian hemp in Nasarawa
The CP said: “This followed a report on a truck unloading a consignment suspected to be cannabis sativa into two other smaller vehicles at the Kwata axis of Jos South.
“The operatives arrived in the area when the suspects were transferring the items to the smaller vehicles. When the suspects sighted the operatives, they took their heels and scampered into different directions.
“However, four members of the gang were arrested with the vehicle conveying the exhibit. Investigations have commenced to unravel the real owners of the items for prosecution.”
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
FEATURE… In the shadow of kidnappers: The story of Nigeria’s albatross
For decades, Nigeria has been grappling with a problem that has threatened the safety and stability of its people: kidnapping....
FEATURE: The falling standard of education in Nigeria today: Whose Fault?
Over the years, education has proven to be the fulcrum facilitating national development in any state. Through education, knowledge is...
INVESTIGATION: Failed multi-million naira constituency water projects litter Sokoto communities
Many rural communities in Sokoto State are at the risk of an outbreak of diarrhea and other diseases due to...
FEATURE: Ebonyi residents lament bad roads despite multi-million naira allocation
‘The road has been this way for a long time. It is hard to access with vehicles and on foot...
FEATURE: Outbreak of killer disease, diphtheria. What you should know
In recent time, diphtheria disease has become a matter of concern among the Nigerian populace. Its fast rising popularity has...