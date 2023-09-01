Police intercepts truck conveying Indian hemp hidden behind drinks in Plateau

Police operatives in Plateau have intercepted a truck transporting assorted drinks and over 100 bags of cannabis sativa in the state.

The state’s Commissioner of Police, Okoro Julius Alawari, disclosed this to journalists at the headquarters of the state police command in Jos on Friday.

He said the operatives discovered drugs hidden behind the drinks inside the truck during a stop-and-search operation along Kwata Road in the Jos South local government area of the state.

READ ALSO: NDLEA arrests two men with 1,608kg of Indian hemp in Nasarawa

The CP said: “This followed a report on a truck unloading a consignment suspected to be cannabis sativa into two other smaller vehicles at the Kwata axis of Jos South.

“The operatives arrived in the area when the suspects were transferring the items to the smaller vehicles. When the suspects sighted the operatives, they took their heels and scampered into different directions.

“However, four members of the gang were arrested with the vehicle conveying the exhibit. Investigations have commenced to unravel the real owners of the items for prosecution.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now