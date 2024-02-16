News
Court orders AGF to re-open Dele Giwa’s murder case
A Federal High Court sitting in Abuja on Friday, ordered the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice (AGF) Lateef Fagbemi (SAN), to re-open the murder case of Nigerian journalist, Dele Giwa who was killed with a letter bomb in 1986.
The order which was given in a judgment by Justice Inyang Edem Ekwo in a suit against the AGF, held that as the chief law officer of the country, the AGF was under obligation to investigate and prosecute the killers of the founder of Newswatch Magazine.
Justice Ekwo also ordered the AGF to open investigations into the killings of other Nigerian journalists in the discharge of their lawful duties, and perpetrators brought to book in line with the provisions of the law.
Justice Ekwo further ordered the Federal Government to ensure adequate protection and safety of lives of journalists as enshrined in sections 33, 39 of the Constitution and Articles 4 and 9 of the African Charters on Human and Peoples Rights.
The suit against the AGF which was filed by the Incorporated Trustees of Media Rights Agenda (MRA), had dragged the AGF before the court for the enforcement of fundamental rights of media practitioners to safety as guaranteed by the 1999 Constitution and African Charters on Human Rights.
