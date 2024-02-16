Budget Minister, Bagudu, claims Tinubu’s policies delivering results despite resource constraints

Minister of Budget and Economic Planning, Atiku Bagudu, on Thursday, called on Nigerians to remain hopeful, asserting that President Bola Tinubu’s policies aimed at transforming the nation are already bearing fruits.

This statement, made during a summit organized by the President Bola Ahmed Tinubu (P-BAT) Academics and Professionals, sparked mixed reactions, prompting closer scrutiny of the administration’s economic performance.

He said, “These P-BAT academicians came together to say what can we do for our country?

“This is really humbling and encouraging to all of us that we should not just lament, but come together to put our best brilliance to draw the government’s attention to what can be done better.

“This is what the president has invited Nigerians to do to ensure that they take ownership of the government and keep public officials on their toes by asking questions especially because we took measures that are not convenient but demanding.

Read Also: FOOD CRISIS: Nigerian govt hands over 22,308 hectares irrigation projects to farmers

“Sometimes, in order to rebuild, you have to live with some inconveniences.

“Our country Nigeria, is a great and blessed country, but for decades, particularly under democracy, Nigeria has been literally on a tiny budget.

“The highest our budget has been is less than 40 billion US dollars. Of all the countries in the world with populations of 150 million and above, we are the ones with the smallest budget.”

Bagudu’s assertion of positive results stands in stark contrast to the experiences of many Nigerians grappling with economic hardship and persistent challenges. Inflation remains high, impacting the affordability of basic necessities, while unemployment continues to be a major concern.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now