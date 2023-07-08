Mbappe ‘honoured’ to visit country of origin Cameroon

France and Paris St-Germain forward Kylian Mbappe paid a visit to Cameroon and had good things to say about the African country.

Mbappe, who won the World Cup with France in 2018, was born in Paris by a Cameroonian father.

The 24-year-old said he was “honoured” to be visiting Cameroon, his country “of origin”.

He met the country’s Prime Minister Joseph Ngute on Friday, along with other officials in what was his first trip to Cameroon since he was a teenager.

Read Also: Haaland, Mbappe among €1.25bn world’s most valuable starting 11

The sporting star has also been meeting other Cameroonian sports figures, such as MMA star Francis Ngannou, with whom he was pictured smiling.

He also played basketball with former Chicago Bulls star Joakim Noah at Noah’s court, where he was pictured with a crowd of onlookers watching the game.

He later played football against the Cameroonian team Vent d’Etoudi FC, Reuters reports.

Mbappé, according to the BBC, is carrying out humanitarian work on his trip on behalf of his foundation, which seeks to help young people achieve their goals.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now