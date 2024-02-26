Paris Olympics: Super Falcons beat Cameroon to reach final qualifying round

The Super Falcons of Nigeria have advanced to the final round of the qualification series for the 2024 Olympic Games billed to hold in Paris.

The two-legged tie saw Nigeria come out top with a 1-0 aggregate victory following Esther Okoronkwo’s goal in the second leg.

Having held the Lionesses to a goalless draw in Douala last Friday, the Randy Waldrum side won 1-0 at the MkO Abiola Stadium in Abuja on Monday evening.

Read Also: Falcons hold Cameroon’s Lionesses to away draw in Olympic qualifier

The Super Falcons are seeking a first Olympic Games appearance since Beijing 2008 games, having failed to qualify in 2012, 2016 and 2020.

The Nigerian ladies will face the winners of the tie between South Africa and Tanzania, in the final qualifying round.

South Africa, meanwhile, are fancied to go through as they had won the first leg of the tie 3-0.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now