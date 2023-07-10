Sports
D’Tigers set for Angola clash after beating Mali in AfroCan opener
Nigeria men’s basketball team are set to face hosts Angola today (Monday) in their second game at the ongoing AfroCan competition.
Nigeria defeated Mali in their opening Group B game at the competition which is in its second edition.
In Sunday’s encounter, D’Tigers emerged victorious with a 62 – 56 points win over the Malians, staying top in the three-team group.
The second edition of the FIBA AfroCan, which is only opened to all players plying their trade with clubs based in Africa, Kicked off on Saturday July 8 and will end on July 16.
Ripples Nigeria recalls that in 2017, a new calendar by FIBA changed the AfroBasket from a biennial to quadrennial tournament. As a consequence, the AfroCan was created to fill up the void.
The first ever AfroCan was held in 2019 in Mali, with DR Congo winning the inaugural title after beating Kenya in the final.
The four highest ranked teams from the AfroCan 2019 were automatically qualified for the 2023 edition.
Eight other teams qualified through the qualification rounds, which are held from February to June 2023. D’Tigers received the only wild card for the tournament.
