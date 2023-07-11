Awoniyi confident Nigeria can win 2023 AFCON

The Super Eagles of Nigeria are targeting to win the next edition of the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), so says the team striker, Taiwo Awoniyi.

Awoniyi said the Eagles have the right mentality and quality to win the tournament in Ivory Coast.

Nigeria already sealed qualification for the tournament with one game left in the qualifying series.

The Super Eagles, who have won the AFCON three times, were eliminated in the Round of 16 by Tunisia at the last edition hosted by Cameroon.

Awoniyi, in an interview with Channels Television, said that he was confident the team would emerge champions again.

“I think everyone in the squad is happy; the first stage is to qualify for the AFCON which we did already,” Awoniyi said.

“The next stage now is just to try everything possible to win the AFCON, which is the target for the country.

“The last one was an experience, I was there and we are happy we are there again and of course, we want to go there and we want to win the trophy for sure.”

