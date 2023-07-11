Djokovic beats Rublev to reach Wimbledon semi-final

Novak Djokovic has advanced to the semifinals of Wimbledon after defeating seventh seed Andrey Rublev in a thrilling quarterfinal clash on Tuesday night.

Djokovic fought back to win 4-6 6-1 6-4 6-3 and maintain his bid for a record-equalling eighth Wimbledon men’s title.

The Serb is also aiming to match Margaret Court’s record of 24 major singles titles.

Four-time defending champion Djokovic’s hard-fought win against Russia’s Rublev was his 33rd consecutive victory at the All England Club.

“They are just numbers. In a tournament, I don’t like to spend too much time thinking about statistics,” said Djokovic.

“It is an active tournament, I’m still in it and all I’m thinking about is my next match.

“It is only going to get tougher, but I like the way I played.”

Djokovic will play Italy’s Jannik Sinner in the last four. The 21-year-old reached his first Grand Slam semi-final by beating Roman Safiullin 6-4 3-6 6-2 6-2.

