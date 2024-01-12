TENNIS: Britain’s Draper upsets Bublik to reach Adelaide Int’l final

Britain’s Tennis Maestro Jack Draper is into the final of the Adelaide International after beating eighth seed Alexander Bublik.

Draper has continued his promising Australian Open build-up with a 7-6 (7-2) 6-4 win over the Kazakh.

The 22-year-old will face Czech Jiri Lehecka in his second successive ATP final, having ended 2023 as runner-up to Adrian Mannarino at the Sofia Open.

Read Also: Table Tennis: Egypt clinch 2024 Olympic tickets at expense of Nigeria

Also on Friday, Britain’s Oliver Crawford was beaten in the final round of qualifying for the Australian Open.

The 24-year-old, bidding to reach the main draw of a major for the first time, fell to a 6-4 6-4 defeat by Czech Vit Kopriva.

Crawford, who was born in South Carolina to two parents from Birmingham, switched his nationality from the United States last week.

By Amosun OluwaSeyi

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now