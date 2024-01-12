Sports
TENNIS: Britain’s Draper upsets Bublik to reach Adelaide Int’l final
Britain’s Tennis Maestro Jack Draper is into the final of the Adelaide International after beating eighth seed Alexander Bublik.
Draper has continued his promising Australian Open build-up with a 7-6 (7-2) 6-4 win over the Kazakh.
The 22-year-old will face Czech Jiri Lehecka in his second successive ATP final, having ended 2023 as runner-up to Adrian Mannarino at the Sofia Open.
Read Also: Table Tennis: Egypt clinch 2024 Olympic tickets at expense of Nigeria
Also on Friday, Britain’s Oliver Crawford was beaten in the final round of qualifying for the Australian Open.
The 24-year-old, bidding to reach the main draw of a major for the first time, fell to a 6-4 6-4 defeat by Czech Vit Kopriva.
Crawford, who was born in South Carolina to two parents from Birmingham, switched his nationality from the United States last week.
By Amosun OluwaSeyi
