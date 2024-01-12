Nations Cup: Onuachu replaces Sadiq in Nigeria squad

Trabzonspor striker, Paul Onuachu has been assigned as replacement for injured Umar Sadiq in Nigeria’s squad for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations.

Sadiq sustained a knee injury in Nigeria’s friendly defeat to Guinea on Monday which effectively ruled him out of the competition.

Onuachu had earlier been named in Nigeria’s provisional 40-man squad for the AFCON but failed to make the final cut.

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) will now have to wait for the approval of his Turkish club, Trabzonspor before forwarding his name to the Confederation of African Football (CAF).

The 29-year-old missed the AFCON 2021 finals with injury.

The striker was part of the Eagles squad that came third at the AFCON finals hosted by Egypt.

By Amosun OluwaSeyi

