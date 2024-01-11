Sadiq out of Nigeria AFCON squad because of injury

Super Eagles forward Umar Sadiq has been ruled out of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) after he sustained an injury.

The 26-year-old has been missing in the team’s training sessions in Abidjan, Cote d’Ivoire and is now expected to return to his club.

Sadiq, a Real Sociedad forward, is said to have sustained a knee injury during the team’s warmup game against Syli Stars of Guinea on Monday, which Nigeria lost 2-0.

The former Almeria striker, who is set to be sidelined for around three weeks, is now the third invited Super Eagles player to be ruled out of the finals.

Wilfred Ndidi and Victor Boniface had earlier pulled out due to injury and had been replaced with Alhassan Yusuf and Terem Moffi.

Napoli star Victor Osimhen is now the only fit striker available for Nigeria’s opening game Equatorial Guinea on Sunday, as Kelechi Iheanacho and the other strikers will join the team at the weekend.

