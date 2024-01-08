Super Eagles beaten 2-0 by Guinea in AFCON warmup

Super Eagles of Nigeria fell to a defeat to Guinea in a friendly game which served as a warmup for the team ahead of the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

The friendly game saw the Eagles lose 2-0 to Syli National, with Aguibou Camara and Facinet Conte scoring the goals.

The game played in Abu Dhabi on Monday saw Stanley Nwabali, William Troost-Ekong, Kenneth Omeruo, Zaidu Sanusi, Bright Osayi-Samuel, Raphael Onyedika and Chidozie Awaziem.

The Super Eagles had their best chance of scoring in the 20th minute when a foul on Umar Sadiq saw the referee point to the penalty spot but Moses Simon’s effort was saved by the goalkeaper.

Also in the starting line-up for Nigeria were Samuel Chukwueze, Moses Simon, Umar Sadiq and Alhassan Yusuf. Calvin Bassey, Alex Iwobi, Frank Onyeka, Ahmed Musa and Lookman all came in as substitutes.

The Eagles have been drawn in Group A alongside hosts Cote d’Ivoire, Guinea-Bissau and Equatorial Guinea, and the AFCON is billed to take place between 13 January and 11 February, 2024.

