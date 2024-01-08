Road to AFCON: Sanwo-Olu, other Govs to host Super Eagles in sendforth dinner

Lagos State Governor Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu together with a few other governors will be hosting the Super Eagles of Nigeria in a dinner on Tuesday.

Sanwo-Olu will be serving as the chief host of the special dinner organized by the state Government for national team hours before they set out for Cote d’Ivoire.

The Super Eagles will be heading to fight for the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) title as they participate in the 34th finals starting this weekend.

Sports Development Minister, Senator John Owan Enoh will also attend the sendforth dinner alongside Governors Douye Diri (Bayelsa State), Seyi Makinde (Oyo State), Sheriff Oborevwori (Delta State), Abdullahi Sule (Nasarawa State) and Godwin Obaseki (Edo State) have been invited.

Also expected at the event are President of Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), Alhaji Ibrahim Musa Gusau, a couple of parliamentarians, NFF Executive Committee members, representatives of NFF’s corporate partners and sponsors, few members of NFF Management, Chairman and Board of the Lagos State Football Association.

Read Also: OFFICIAL: Peseiro unveils 25-man Super Eagles AFCON squad

Other expected are respected football investor Hon. Kunle Soname, former Nigeria captain Dr. Olusegun Odegbami, leading artistes, top celebrities and influencers.

The main guests are the 25 players selected for Nigeria’s onslaught for a fourth Africa Cup of Nations title, as well as their officials, who will all arrive in Lagos aboard a chartered aircraft on Tuesday evening.

“The NFF and the Nigeria Football fraternity are grateful to Governor Sanwo-Olu and his administration for agreeing to host the team to the Send Forth ceremony. It is an occasion to tell the players how much Nigerians will be supporting them at the Africa Cup of Nations Championship. The Honourable Minister of Sports Development will deliver a message from Mr. President. We believe that the event, anchored on the Let’s Do It Again theme, will galvanise the team to go for a fourth continental title in Cote d’Ivoire,” said the NFF President

The Nigeria contingent to the 34th Africa Cup of Nations will depart Lagos on Wednesday morning for the 80-minute flight to Abidjan, where the team will compete in Group A against host nation Cote d’Ivoire, Equatorial Guinea and Guinea Bissau.

The delegation will be led by Chairman of NFF Technical and Development Committee, Alhaji Sharif Rabiu Inuwa.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now