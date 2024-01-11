Sports
Barcelona beat Osasuna to set up Super Cup final with Real Madrid
Barcelona will face Real Madrid in the final of the Spanish Super Cup after they defeated Osasuna in the second semifinal on Thursday night.
Real Madrid had beaten city rivals Atletico Madrid 5-3 after extra time on Wednesday to secure their place in the final.
Barcelona saw off Osasuna 2-0, with goals from Robert Lewandowski and Lamine Yamal on the hiur mark and in added time respectively.
Read Also: Real Madrid defeat Atletico in eight-goal Super Cup thriller
Barcelona and Real Madrid will be playing against each other in the final of the competition for the second time in a row.
The Catalans won 3-1 in the final of last year’s tourney, and would be hoping to successfully defend their title on Sunday in Saudi Arabia.
Barca have won the Spanish Super Cup a record 14 times and seeking a 15th title.
The competition features the top three sides from last season’s La Liga – champions Barcelona, runners-up Real and third-placed Atletico Madrid, as well as Osasuna, who lost to Real in the Copa del Rey final.
