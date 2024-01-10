Real Madrid defeat Atletico in eight-goal Super Cup thriller

Real Madrid are into the final of the Spanish Super Cup after they defeated Atletico Madrid 5-3 in the semifinal on Wednesday night.

Both sides entertained with numerous goals, ending halftime at 2-2, and full time at 3-3, before Real scored two more goals after extra time to advance.

Late Stefan Savic own goal and Brahim Diaz strike in extra time won the game for Real Madrid.

Antoine Griezmann scored a club record-breaking 174th goal for Atletico, overtaking legendary Luis Aragones as Atletico’s all-time leading scorer.

Real Madrid will now face either Barcelona or Osasuna – who meet in the other semi-final on Thursday – in Sunday’s final.

The Spanish Super which is being played in Saudi Arabia is a four-team tournament, and Barcelona, who defeated Real 3-1 in last year’s final, are defending champions.

Atletico’s next game is also against Real Madrid, with the capital rivals meeting in the Copa del Rey last 16 next Thursday.

