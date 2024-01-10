Sports
Carabao Cup Semi: Liverpool take first-leg lead with comeback win over Fulham
Liverpool came from behind to seal a 2-1 victory over Fulham in their semifinal tie of the Carabao Cup on Wednesday night.
The Reds successful staged a second-half turnaround to defeat their visitors at Anfield.
Fulham had taken the lead in the first half when Willian showed great control inside the box to slot in.
But Liverpool stepped it up after the break and fought back with two goals in three minutes.
First, Curtis Jones equalised when his 68th-minute strike took a big deflection off Tosin Adarabioyo to hit the net.
Substitute Cody Gakpo then netted the winner when he drove in a Darwin Nunez pull-back to send the home crowd wild.
In the other semifinal tie, Chelsea trail 1-0 to Middlesbrough, and will hope to fight back when they host the second leg.
