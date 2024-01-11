Brazil national team gets new coach

Dorival Jr., who departed Sao Paulo earlier this week, has been chosen the new head coach of the Brazil national team.

Recall that Fernando Diniz, Brazil’s temporary coach, was fired on Friday.

61-year-old Dorival’s first games as Brazil’s manager will be important friendlies in Europe in March against Spain and England.

Right now, Brazil is in the sixth and last automatic qualifying spot for the 2026 World Cup in South America.

Before joining Sao Paulo, whom he helped win their first Brazilian Cup last year, Dorival led Flamengo to the Copa Libertadores title and the Brazilian Cup in 2022.

The much travelled coach has also managed Vasco da Gama, Palmeiras, Atletico Mineiro, Athletico Paranaense, Internacional, and Fluminense.

Carlo Ancelotti, 64, signed a new contract with Real Madrid late last month, extending his stay at the team until June 2026, despite CBF president Ednaldo Rodrigues’ July claims that he would succeed Diniz this summer.

