Racial Abuse: Brazil to play Spain in friendly to support Vinicius Jr

Following series of racial abuse against Real Madrid forward Vinicius Junior, Brazil are seg to play Spain in a friendly game in March next year.

The match is said to be part of an anti-racism campaign in support of Vinicius Jr, who had a heated end to the just-concluded La Liga season.

“There is no place for racist insults in our football,” said Spanish Football Association president Luis Rubiales.

Rubiales and Brazilian FA (CBF) counterpart Ednaldo Rodrigues launched their anti-racism campaign under the slogan “One skin”.

Read Also: Seven people punished over racist behaviour towards Vinicius Jr

“It is important to understand that harder punishment needs to be applied in cases of racism by the football authorities,” said Rodrigues.

“Fines are not enough. The clubs need to be held accountable too.

“CBF was the first football federation to adopt harder sanctions for cases of racism, such as the deduction of points in league standings, closure of stands or the lifetime expulsion of club members.

“We need to lead a campaign worldwide to fight against this virus that shames everyone in football.”

The Brazil vs Spain game will be played at the Bernabeu – home ground of Real Madrid.

Brazil are also billed to play Guinea in Barcelona this Saturday and Senegal in Lisbon three days later.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now