Jabeur rues Wimbledon final defeat to Vondrousova, tags it most painful loss of her career

Ons Jabeur has expressed her disappointment after falling to a surprise defeat to Marketa Vondrousova im the women’s final of Wimbledon.

Sixth sees Jabeur, 28, could have won her first major but 24-year-old Vondrousova, ranked 42nd in the world, emerged winner instead in the weekend’s game.

The 2022 runner-up said, “This is very, very tough. The most painful loss of my career.”

Jabeur, who had been aiming to be the first African or Arab woman to win a Grand Slam singles title, has now lost all three major finals she has played in and was in tears at the end.

Tunisian Jabeur was the pre-match favourite to win a first Grand Slam title, but seemed more stressed than her opponent in a tense opening set, even after she took an early break to lead 2-0.

In the end, Czech Vondrousova became the first unseeded player to win the Wimbledon women’s singles title.

“I don’t know what is happening – it is an amazing feeling,” said Vondrousova, who beat five seeded players to lift the Venus Rosewater Dish.

The men’s singles final will take place on Sunday between Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz.

