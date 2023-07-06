Azpilicueta ends 11-year spell at Chelsea, joins Atletico Madrid

Chelsea captain Cesar Azpilicueta has made a permanent move to Spanish club Atletico Madrid, signing a one-year deal.

The 33-year-old ended a trophy-laden 11 years at Chelsea, including a Champions League title.

The Spain defender won every available honour at Stamford Bridge, including two Premier League titles.

Ripples Nigeria understands that Azpilicueta had 12 months left on his Chelsea contract.

“It is difficult to express how I feel, it has been incredible,” he said in a social media video posted by the club on Thursday.

“I feel I gave everything. I love it.

“I think it would be pretty obvious to pick the highest moment of my career, when we won the Champions League in Porto. It was my first trophy as captain.

“Chelsea is my home, it always will be and hopefully I can come back in a different role.”

Azpilicueta is one of just six players to have won the Premier League, FA Cup, League Cup, Champions League, Uefa Super Cup and Fifa Club World Cup, while his 13 cup final appearances are a club record.

