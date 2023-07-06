Rio de Janeiro govt names anti-racism law after Vinicius Jr

The Rio de Janeiro government in Brazil has named an anti-racism law in honour of Real Madrid forward Vinicius Jr.

The ‘Vini Jr law’, approved by the Rio government, will see sporting events stopped or suspended in the event of racist conduct.

Ripples Nigeria recalls that 22-year-old Vinicius was racially abused several times last season while playing for Real Madrid in Spain.

Vinicius got the height of it during Madrid’s La Liga clash with Valencia towards the end of the season, as he wrote strong words on social media after the game.

Brazil have since backed the Real Madrid star and have also organised matches to fight racism. The ‘Vini Jr law’ is the latest in the country’s support for their star forward.

“Today is a very special day and I hope my family is very proud,” Vinicius said at a ceremony at the Maracana Stadium, where he made his senior debut for Flamengo.

“I am very young and I didn’t expect that I would be receiving this tribute.”

Reports from Brazil say that the law was inspired by Vinicius’ response to being racially abused during the game at Valencia in May, which was stopped as the player pointed out those responsible.

The law includes protocol on how to process complaints of racism and mandatory educational campaigns.

In a related news, Vinicius has been asked to lead a special FIFA anti-racism committee made up of players.

