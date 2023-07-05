Enrique replaces Galtier as PSG manager

French champions, PSG have hired former Spain and Barcelona manager Luis Enrique as their new manager.

The 53-year-old Spaniard has signed a two-year contract with the French champions, and replaces Christophe Galtier.

Galtier was sacked by the Paris club despite winning the Ligue 1 title in his one season in charge.

For Enrique, it is his first role since he stepped down as Spain manager in December after defeat by Morocco on penalties in the last 16 of the 2022 World Cup.

Read Also: Enrique leaves role as Spain manager after World Cup exit

Enrique’s last job in club management was at Barcelona, where he won nine trophies in three seasons between 2014 and 2017.

He won the Champions League, La Liga and Copa del Rey Treble in his first campaign in charge.

The former Real Madrid and Barcelona midfielder takes over a PSG squad in transition, as question marks remain over the futures of Kylian Mbappe and Neymar following Lionel Messi’s departure to Inter Miami.

The club’s Qatari owners are intent on trying to build a team rather than continuing the policy of signing high-profile players, which has so far failed to deliver the Champions League success they crave.

PSG said: “The entire Paris St-Germain team would like to thank Christophe Galtier, as well as his assistants Thierry Oleksiak and Joao Sacramento, for their professionalism and commitment throughout the season.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now