Death toll from Libyan flood hit 6,000

Death toll from the floods in Libya have hit 6,000 people, with over 10,000 reported missing after whole villages were swept into the Mediterranean Sea following the arrival of tropical Storm Daniel that hit parts of the country on Tuesday.

The International Organization for Migration (IMO), in a report on Thursday, said most of the dead were either drowned in the sea or buried under rubble.

The report said not less than 30,000 of the people have also been displaced from the city of Derna which has been the worst hit in the flooding while thousands more from other provinces including Benghazi have also been affected.

The agency further noted that apart from the destruction witnessed in the affected cities, surviving residents now face humanitarian crisis including food shortages, lack of water and medical supplies.

