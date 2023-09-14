International
Death toll from Libyan flood hit 6,000
Death toll from the floods in Libya have hit 6,000 people, with over 10,000 reported missing after whole villages were swept into the Mediterranean Sea following the arrival of tropical Storm Daniel that hit parts of the country on Tuesday.
The International Organization for Migration (IMO), in a report on Thursday, said most of the dead were either drowned in the sea or buried under rubble.
Read also: Death toll in Libyan flood surpasses 5,300
The report said not less than 30,000 of the people have also been displaced from the city of Derna which has been the worst hit in the flooding while thousands more from other provinces including Benghazi have also been affected.
The agency further noted that apart from the destruction witnessed in the affected cities, surviving residents now face humanitarian crisis including food shortages, lack of water and medical supplies.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
FEATURE…Missing Rig Workers: Tragedy, Injustice and the Depthwize cabal
The serene landscape of Ovhor in Delta State bore witness to a disaster that shook the nation’s conscience. The capsize...
FEATURE… In the shadow of kidnappers: The story of Nigeria’s albatross
For decades, Nigeria has been grappling with a problem that has threatened the safety and stability of its people: kidnapping....
FEATURE: The falling standard of education in Nigeria today: Whose Fault?
Over the years, education has proven to be the fulcrum facilitating national development in any state. Through education, knowledge is...
INVESTIGATION: Failed multi-million naira constituency water projects litter Sokoto communities
Many rural communities in Sokoto State are at the risk of an outbreak of diarrhea and other diseases due to...
FEATURE: Ebonyi residents lament bad roads despite multi-million naira allocation
‘The road has been this way for a long time. It is hard to access with vehicles and on foot...