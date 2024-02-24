Sports
D’Tigers gun for redemption in Uganda duel after Libya loss in Afrobasket qualifiers
Nigeria senior men’s basketball team, D’Tigers, are looking to bounce back in their FIBA Afrobasket qualifying campaign after falling to a defeat to Libya on Friday night.
The men’s team are set to face Uganada in their second Group B game at the AfroBasket 2025 qualifiers in Tunisia today (Saturday).
D’Tigers had arrived on the day of their opening game (Friday) as they went straight to the venue from the airport.
With just nine players available and no proper preparations the team still took the game to overtime before eventually losing 89-82 to Libya.
Read Also: D’Tigers set for Angola clash after beating Mali in AfroCan opener
Recall that the team had initially withdrawn from the qualifiers due to lack of funds but the Nigeria Basketball Federation (NBBF) rallied round for funds which saw the team head for the qualifiers.
D’Tigers will now take on Uganda, who had been beaten 78-73 by Cape Verde in the other opening game of the group.
After one round of games played, Libya are top, Cape Verde in second place while Uganda and Nigeria are third and fourth respectively.
The AfroBasket 2025 qualification will be played from February to November 2024, to determine the 16 nations who will qualify for the FIBA AfroBasket 2025.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
ICYMI…SPECIAL REPORT: NNPCL hides behind PIA to frustrate disclosure, accountability
Nigeria’s major oil company, Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation Limited (NNPCL), in what appears to be a common practice of disregard...
INVESTIGATION: Multi-million naira Ekiti resort center remains uncompleted a decade after
The multimillion-naira project, expected to comprise recreational buildings, now consists of cassava farmland, a bush used for excretion, and a...
SPECIAL REPORT: Torturous experiences of students with disabilities in Oyo tertiary institutions
For students with disabilities in Oyo state-owned tertiary institutions, learning is a torturous and distressing experience, considering the building structures...
INVESTIGATION: Uncompleted Old Enugu-Onitsha Road brings untold hardship, tears to commuters, residents of Enugu communities
Ugwu Obinna’s younger sister was killed after a truck driver transporting cows rammed into her shop located at the Okpatu...
INVESTIGATION: Students sit on floors, under leaking roofs as multi-million naira project is nowhere to be found in Zamfara
Suleman Tukur, 15, an SS 2 student of Government Day Secondary School (GDSS) Bakura in Bakura local government area of...