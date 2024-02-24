D’Tigers gun for redemption in Uganda duel after Libya loss in Afrobasket qualifiers

Nigeria senior men’s basketball team, D’Tigers, are looking to bounce back in their FIBA Afrobasket qualifying campaign after falling to a defeat to Libya on Friday night.

The men’s team are set to face Uganada in their second Group B game at the AfroBasket 2025 qualifiers in Tunisia today (Saturday).

D’Tigers had arrived on the day of their opening game (Friday) as they went straight to the venue from the airport.

With just nine players available and no proper preparations the team still took the game to overtime before eventually losing 89-82 to Libya.

Recall that the team had initially withdrawn from the qualifiers due to lack of funds but the Nigeria Basketball Federation (NBBF) rallied round for funds which saw the team head for the qualifiers.

D’Tigers will now take on Uganda, who had been beaten 78-73 by Cape Verde in the other opening game of the group.

After one round of games played, Libya are top, Cape Verde in second place while Uganda and Nigeria are third and fourth respectively.

The AfroBasket 2025 qualification will be played from February to November 2024, to determine the 16 nations who will qualify for the FIBA AfroBasket 2025.

