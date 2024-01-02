Five dead, several missing in Uganda boat mishap

At least five people died and several others missing after a boat capsized in Lake Victoria in the central Uganda district of Buvuma.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, police in the East African country said 14 have been rescued from the accident scene.

The police added that the ill-fated boat which was overloaded broke into two pieces while attempting to dock at Zinga Island.

“Efforts are underway to establish the exact number of individuals on board,’’ the statement added.

