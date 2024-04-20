58 die in CAR boat mishap

At least 58 people when a boat capsized in the Central African Republic’s capital Bangui on Friday.

The head of civil protection, Thomas Djimasse, told journalists on Saturday the victims were heading to a funeral ceremony when the incident occurred.

He added that the boat was carrying more than 300 people when it sank on the Mpoko River.

“We were able to extract 58 lifeless bodies

“We don’t know the total number of people who are underwater,” Djimasse added.

